Despite a bright and sunny day, cold temperatures are here to stay — for now

We're into a sunny but unseasonably chilly day. A high pressure system is building into New England keeping us bright throughout the next few days along with a slow warm up.

Highs Thursday remain in the 40s for much of New England with near 50 for Boston. This results in temperatures roughly 10 degrees cooler than the typical average for this time of year. Thursday night should be chilly again but not as cold as it was Wednesday night.

We're set to see increasing clouds in mid and upper levels of the atmosphere and a southwest wind, which should help us climb a few more degrees.

Dry and quiet weather will continue into Friday, with temperatures trending upward due to southwest/south wind. Highs will be around the normal range for this time of year, generally in the 50s, and there could be gusts of 20-30 mph in the afternoon.

The long-term forecast shows a continuation of dry weather with a steady warming trend through the weekend. High pressure to the south of New England will be the dominant feature, with periods of clouds due to mid-level shortwaves passing by.

The next chance for precipitation is expected early next week, with timing and strength details still to be pinned down. Southern New England may experience periods of clouds as mid-level shortwaves pass by, but precipitation is not expected through the weekend.

Temperatures will remain near to slightly above normal through Saturday, with a further warming trend into Tuesday. A low dipping out of Canada and a southerly flow of moisture may offer more widespread showers Tuesday.