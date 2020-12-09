Evening Showers, Freezing Temps Could Cause Black Ice

If snow showers regionwide weren’t interesting enough for New Englanders this Tuesday, we’re adding Northern Lights and an earthquake to the mix as well!

Let’s start with the earthquake. At 7:31 a.m., a new earthquake rumbled in the extreme eastern tip of Maine, in Robbinston, about 80 miles east of Bangor. With an epicenter near Trimble Mountain, this quake may result in a couple of cracked foundations when reports finish coming in.

As for the weather, snow showers expanding across New England from northwest to southeast today will take advantage of cold air to accumulate a coating of snow in much of central and southern New England. Temperatures started in the 20s with highs in the 30s.

The mountains of Vermont could see as much as two to four inches of snow while the mountains of New Hampshire will see one to three inches. Even where only a coating of snow falls, this will add moisture to the roads.

As temperatures fall below freezing after dinnertime and continue overnight, patchy black ice will develop and road crews will likely be needed to treat them in some towns. The dead giveaway will be whether your town received snow or rain showers, or remained dry.

Clouds break predawn Thursday for a day of more sunshine and less cold air, with highs rebounding into the 40s for the first time in a few days. Thursday night the sky should be partly cloudy or mostly clear and – provided nothing changes over the next 24 hours – it looks like New England is set up for a rare and exciting opportunity to view the Northern Lights.

Although it’s possible the forecast of incoming radiation could change in the coming day, right now it looks sufficient to send a northern lights display all the way into Boston and perhaps even as far south as New York City!

Friday will bring variable clouds and milder air as many communities rise well into the 40s and push 50 degrees. The next storm system to impact New England will pull clouds ahead of it for a gray sky Saturday.

Showers arrive Saturday afternoon and evening from south to north and fill in for most of us Saturday night. There will be rain showers for many, but snow to ice to rain in northern New England, so ski areas won’t see an all rain event. Showers linger Sunday, particularly in the morning, with clouds stubborn most of the day.

Next week brings a potentially active weather pattern. There's a chance of snow or snow showers Monday morning, then another nearby storm Wednesday into Thursday. Temperatures through the week run just cold enough that either rain or accumulating snow could fall, and that’s reflected in our exclusive First Alert 10-day forecast.