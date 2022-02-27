Extreme Cold Temperatures Close Out February

February is coming to a close and after a month of extreme temperature swings, the pendulum will swing to the cold side as we close the book on the month! Clouds will increase from north to south today as an Arctic front slides through the region.

We’ll see some snow showers across northern Vermont, New Hampshire, and Maine this morning which will produce a coating to an inch or so of snow as they move through the area along with a gusty northwest wind. To the south, it’ll be mostly dry with winds increasing this afternoon out of the southwest and then switching to the northwest later today as the Arctic front slip through the area.

A few flurries and snow squalls are possible later today and into the first portion of the night as the Arctic boundary passes through, but not expecting a repeat performance of what we saw last week as these will be weaker in nature. With that being said, we will still monitor them closely in case the situation changes. Highs reach the upper 30s to around 40 south, mainly in the upper 20s to low 30s north.

Skies will clear overnight tonight as dry, Arctic air flows into the region via a gusty northwest wind. Winds will gust over 30mph creating wind chills below 0 at times. Lows will range from the upper single digits to mid teens south, single digits north with a few locations dipping below 0.

The new work week starts out unseasonably cold with frigid wind chills Monday morning and afternoon high temperatures barely making it into the teens north, mid 20s south. A clipper type system may bring a quick burst of snow to the area Tuesday night into early Wednesday, especially across central and northern New England.

Our exclusive 10-Day forecast also shows another shot for some snow showers late Wednesday into Thursday as a weak frontal system moves through the area. Thereafter, we’ll see a warming trend as we head into next weekend.

Have a great Sunday!