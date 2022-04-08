forecast

FIRST ALERT: Downpours During Friday Morning Commute

By Pamela Gardner

NBC Universal, Inc.

After a loud night of heavy rain, a couple storms and gusty winds, our weather dramatically improves for this afternoon. The last bit of rain is heading offshore in southern New England, while northern New England and Maine continues to see rain, to a mix in higher terrain all day. 

This slow moving upper level low to our north will keep spinning waves of rain our way through this weekend, but the heaviest and most widespread rain is over with. Highs today soar to the 50s and 60s, some spots make a run at 70 degrees thanks to the sun and southwest breeze.

Isolated pop up showers and clouds will be around in the late afternoon in southern and interior New England thanks to instability. In Maine, temps stay in the 40s for most and the wind stays strong through early evening.

A cool pool of air aloft on Saturday means slightly cooler temps and afternoon pop up showers. These showers are more widespread for Saturday, with highs in the upper 50s. Sunday we have a lower chance for pop up showers, but the chance still remains with highs in the mid 50s. 

We dry off to start off next week, and start heating things up! Highs will be in the 60s to 70s through midweek, with cooler temps at the coast thanks to sea breezes in the afternoons. 

Another storm system heads our way for Thursday into Friday so shower chances increase for this timeframe. Good news is that the rain chances diminish for Saturday into Easter Sunday.

