FIRST ALERT: Heavy Rain, Thunderstorms Continue Throughout Thanksgiving Day

Happy soggy Thanksgiving! We have more rain in store for this afternoon as a cold front heads in.

The showers will be numerous and heavy at times, with embedded thunderstorms mainly south and east and that is why our First Alert continues. The rain shuts down from west to east between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. across New England.

If you have tents set up for a socially distanced outdoor gathering, make sure the tent is secure to the ground. The winds may gust between 30 and 40 mph across southeastern New England between noon and 6 p.m.

Northern New England continues to see cold air damming, and temperatures in the low to mid-30s, so there will be slick spots all day across higher elevations of central New Hampshire and interior Maine as a wintry mix is more likely.

Temperatures warm to the 50s and 60s across the Massachusetts Turnpike and south, with colder air bunched up (cold air damming) north of there in the 40s to 30s.

We dry out tonight as the cold front heads through. Temperatures fall to the 50s south, 40s and 30s north with a clearing sky. Some patchy fog is possible early in southeastern New England.

The dry weather dominates as high pressure settles in for the rest of the long holiday weekend.

Friday we see increasing clouds, but highs in southern New England may still reach the 50s to near 60, north in the 40s and 50s.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday with highs in the low 50s but a few showers and snow showers in higher elevations, head through by evening and overnight. This cold front cools us off to the 40s and low 50s for Sunday with a sunny sky.

Another First Alert is issued for Monday and Tuesday as a potent low-pressure system moves slowly through the Midwest. This system could stall and give us repeated waves of heavy rain and strong winds from the southwest. Stay tuned for updates on this storm from the First Alert weather team.