Freezing Rain North, Temps to Surge in Southern New England

It’s a little cooler Thursday than past days, with highs in the 30s to near 40 under a mixture of sun and high clouds.

Clouds will thicken up Thursday night as winds turn around to the south. That means most of us will hold in the 20s to around 30, except for Maine, where clear skies will allow temperatures to dip into the single digits and teens.

A few showers will also move in overnight in northern New England. It will be just cold enough for a touch of icing there as that happens.

Even Friday morning will garner a few pockets of light freezing rain showers that will create icy spots in sections of Vermont, New Hampshire, and interior Maine. You're going to want to keep that in mind if you’re headed up north to ski country.

In southern New England, it will be warm enough for just a few spotty plain rain showers since highs will surge back into the 40s to near 50.

Saturday is a quiet day with partly cloudy skies and highs in the 40s to near 50.

Clouds thicken on Sunday, but most of the day will be dry. Highs will again be in the 40s.

Our next storm comes in Sunday night into very early Monday. Enough cold air will remain trapped north and west of Boston, where we’ll likely have a wintry mix through parts of western and central Massachusetts, up into parts of northern New England.

Close to Boston, and areas south and east of the city, temperatures should be warm enough for mostly rain.

The storm will end early on Tuesday as some mountain snow. By First Night, most spots should be drier and clearing. Colder air will filter in though, so we start 2020 off seasonably cool with highs in the 30s to near 40.

Another warm-up is possible later in the first week of January.