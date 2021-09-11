Gorgeous Weather to Continue in New England, But Wind to Pick Up

We definitely had a gorgeous afternoon Saturday. Our dew points remained low, ranging in the upper 40s and 50s, while our highs stayed in the 70s.

Even though it won’t be as perfect Sunday, we’ll still manage to enjoy a mostly dry day and a feel of summer before we say farewell to the season.

First, we’ll be dipping into the 50s tonight, making it another cool night, and we’ll be waking up to the upper 50s and low 60s.

If you’ll be sleeping early to get ready for the Flutie 5K, you’ll have fantastic temperatures, low humidity and sunny skies. The only “but” to the forecast could be the wind.

Wind speeds will start to increase Saturday night and, on Sunday, our wind gusts could be reaching up to 30 mph in eastern Massachusetts, even up to 38 mph on Cape Cod. If you’re running against the wind on Sunday, it’ll be refreshing -- but it could slow you down just a bit by the last mile.

Our forecast for Sunday's Patriots game against the Dolphins will is looking on the warm side, with highs in the 80s and mostly sunny with rain chances entering by nighttime.

The first drops of rain might begin as early as 2 p.m. in northern Vermont and New Hampshire. By the time we get to the evening, most of us will continue dry but isolated showers will start to pop up in the west and advance towards the east.

But as we enter midnight hours, our chance for thunderstorms increases and we’ll be keeping a close eye for the chance of isolated activity across western New England. This means that the storms could produce wind gusts of 60 mph, torrential rainfall and the chance for 1 inch of hail. The timing will be brief, since by Monday afternoon we’ll be dry again and enjoy a sunny Tuesday too.

Instability rolls back again for Wednesday and into Thursday as a low pressure system will come close again to New England and establish rain chances with possible storm activity. Stay tuned to your First Alert Team as we track the updates on the weather.