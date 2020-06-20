Heat Wave in Parts of New England, as Boston, Providence Reach 90 Degrees for 1st Time in 2020

Click here for the latest weather alerts

The summer solstice began at 5:43 p.m. Saturday, and it’s certainly felt like summer across the area. Temperatures reached the 90s across most of the Northeast.

In order to officially have a heat wave you need three or more consecutive days where the temperature reaches or exceeds 90 degrees. Today was the third consecutive day in Bangor, Burlington, Caribou, Concord and Manchester.

Today also marked the first 90° day in Boston and Providence. With a humid air mass in place we did spark some thunderstorms across the interior parts of New England. Additional afternoon garden-variety showers and thunderstorms will be possible in the coming days, but no widespread beneficial rain is expected.

It also appears that we will be staying warm to hot over the next week to 10 days. At the coast it may be a little cooler with sea breeze is developing during the afternoon but for the interior this could end up being a long duration heat wave.

Thunderstorms are possible by Wednesday, and we will get some widespread much-needed rain, but unfortunately it won’t do a whole lot considering we are running a 4-5 inch deficit across most of New England.

Even after the cold front temperatures will stay in the 80s for the rest of next week and into the following weekend. It doesn’t look like we are in for a pattern change anytime soon.