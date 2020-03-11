Here’s Our Next Chance for Showers in New England

A brand new, spring air has moved into New England for the middle of the week.

The showers preceding this new air were limited and the breeze that followed them already was quieting Tuesday morning, completing its job of transitioning New England from much warmer-than-normal air to less unusual, but still mild air with Wednesday high temperatures in the 50s.

The dry nature of the new air ensures plenty of sunshine for a while, though clouds associated with a weakening disturbance moving east after will fill the sky later Wednesday into Wednesday evening, moving along and clearing the sky at night.

With a quieting wind, conditions will be ripe for quick cooling overnight with low temperatures forecast to hit the 20s in central and northern New England, and around 30 in much of southern New England.

Nonetheless, with most of our upcoming days dry except for showers Friday that may mix with snow in the far North Country, we’re entering a pattern perfect for yard work.

Poison ivy has yet to leaf out, thorn bushes are only just starting to green up in spots and the ground is still soft, but not saturated for most – all great conditions for making progress in the yard and taking out the driveway snow stakes from the winter.

With Friday’s rain showers remaining transient, the weekend will be bright and dry for most of us, save for some Saturday mountain flurries. Temperatures will dip from highs in the 50s Saturday to 40s Sunday, making vests and spring jackets a commonplace accessory.

Though early next week starts cool and dry, the chance of showers increases around Saint Patrick’s Day as milder air makes inroads toward New England, eventually bumping temperatures back around 60 degrees by week’s end for the start of astronomical spring toward the end of our exclusive First Alert 10-day forecast.