‘Brunch to Bedtime Storm': Here's the Latest Outlook for a Snowy Super Bowl Sunday

Not much has changed since the last forecast update. Because this snow is forecast to fall on a Sunday, we’re calling it a minor to moderate impact event. Think of it as a brunch to bedtime storm.

We wake up to clouds, but dry weather. Snow will quickly pick up in intensity by brunch and continue through the afternoon, eventually tapering off between dinner and bedtime.

‼️❄️UPDATE: very minor, after having looked at some afternoon guidance...cut back numbers for the Cape, inside Rt. 3. Cape Ann - Snow/liquid ratio 5:1 vs. 10:1 inland. Closer to 15:1 ratios NW, so bumped totals slightly north. Latest on @NBC10Boston at 6PM. Questions? Leave⤵️ https://t.co/gnpD1sznCX pic.twitter.com/ZP1TaB8JGV — Chris Gloninger NBC10 Boston (@ChrisGNBCBoston) February 6, 2021

If you pretreat your walkways by midmorning, you should have less accumulation to contend with by the evening. If you’re needing to be on the road early Monday, maybe break out the snowblower/shovel after dinner so you don’t have as much to do in the morning.

Snowfall rates in the midafternoon may land between 1-2 inches per hour. Avoid travel during the afternoon and evening.

Rain is possible inside of Route 3 and for the Cape and Islands, and if we manage to stay all snow, it will be very slow to accumulate. Our general rule of thumb is for every 1 inch of rain we get 10-12 inches of snow, but where it’s warmer, those ratios can drop to 5 inches of snow for every inch of rain.

Remember the last snow event? We has a handful of inches at the coast, but northwest of Boston, some areas were buried by 2 feet of snow.

Once this storm moves out, it’s cold and quiet on Monday. Another quick light snow event will be possible by Tuesday. Wednesday into Thursday look to be quiet with another storm system possible by Friday. We’re certainly in an active pattern and it doesn’t look to change any time soon.