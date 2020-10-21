Humid Air, Warm Temps Wednesday

Another warm, mild and muggy day is on the way. Temperatures will reach the low 70s in most locations today and tomorrow. The average high temperature this time of year is 60 degrees in Boston. A couple of showers are possible.

Cooler air will return for the end of the week. High temperatures on Friday will be seasonably cool. Saturday we can expect another rebound with highs near 70 once again. Showers will move in and through Saturday night and Sunday. Sunday will be much cooler with highs in the 50s.

Signals are showing up for a storm just before Halloween. This is the range where there are typical inconsistences in timing and track. Some model runs have shown a high impact storm with high winds and heavy rain and snow, but other runs show a miss. We will know more by the weekend.