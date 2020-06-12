Low Humidity, Summer Heat Friday

Although humid air lingered in southern New England with Cape Cod rain showers Friday morning, drier air is arriving aloft. The combination of a light breeze with the sun heating the day will allow that drier air to mix down to ground level, noticeably lowering the humidity in the air as the day progresses.

The slow nature of the arrival of this new air means there’s not a lot of cooling of the atmosphere going on, so temperatures will still rise into the 80s for many, making for a rare treat of low humidity and summer warmth in most spots by Friday afternoon. The Cape, however, may hang onto a twinge of humidity through the day.

A partly cloudy sky will allow the new, dry air to cool overnight Friday night into the 40s north and 50s south, setting up a great Saturday. Earlier in the week, we carried a low chance of a Saturday afternoon shower for much of New England with an upper level disturbance moving over New England, but now it appears the air will be dry enough that any chance of a scattered shower Saturday afternoon will be confined to the far north country of New England.

Another disturbance Sunday will also be fighting dry air, along with a stabilizing wind off the ocean, meaning the chance of any pop up showers Sunday afternoon is pretty small.

Next week, the trend has been a strengthening of the high pressure dome, or fair weather, moving over the northeast United States. This means the bulk of moisture lifting up the eastern seaboard will remain south of New England for much of the week, ensuring a fairly benign weather pattern. A tendency for a wind off the ocean will keep coastlines a bit cooler than the interior, but pleasant weather is expected overall.

Eventually, the moisture and warmth to our south will start to push northward by week’s end, and while it’s unclear exactly how much of the moisture holds together and whether the chance of showers and thunder will rise all that much, we do expect temperatures to rise for the end of next week into next weekend in our exclusive First Alert 10-day forecast.