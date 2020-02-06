Messy Mix Continues for Parts of New England

While the rest of this storm brings mostly rain to southern New England, a nasty wintry mix will continue in northern New England.

Across Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine we'll see a bit of everything: snow far north, with a mixture of snow, sleet, freezing rain and plain rain farther south.

That continues right through the day tomorrow.

As the storm finally pulls away Friday night, colder air will wrap in and switch the icy mix in northern New England back to a burst of heavy snow.

Between now and the end of the storm, a foot or more of snow is likely in parts of northern Vermont and northern Maine.

Expect 6-12 inches of snow for the rest of the storm in much of central Vermont and northern New Hampshire, as well as parts of central Maine.

Just 1-3 inches is left for much of southern New Hampshire and southern Maine.

In parts of Massachusetts, Rhode Island and Connecticut, where rain falls from here on out, some spots may get 1-2 inches in the rain gauge.

This weekend turns quieter, with a return to sunshine and colder air. Highs will be in the 30s to near 40.

Next week remains very active, with several disturbances moving through New England. At this point, it looks like the same winter trend continues though, meaning these storms likely come right through the area, bringing a mixture of rain and snow.