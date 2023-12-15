Mild temps and sunshine on Friday before rain arrives this weekend

Temperatures are on the mend Friday — and then some. Forecast high temperatures are solidly in the 50s, with some potential for the mid-50s thanks to the abundant sunshine.

Admittedly, it's kind of odd to even mention the contribution of the sun when it's at its lowest angle in the sky. While it may add a couple of degrees, the overwhelmingly mild airmass is what brought us here.

We'll cool a few degrees this Saturday as the winds turn onshore, but then head back to the low 50s on Sunday as a large storm approaches from the south.

This one promises another 1 to 2+ inches of rain and strong winds to boot. During the last storm, the strongest winds ramped up quickly and were isolated to the South Shore and the Cape.

This time around, the winds will be more widespread and of a longer duration. There might be some isolated power outages as gust top 40 miles per hours for most and peak at 60 or better on the Cape and Islands.

The most intense winds look to hit during the early/mid-morning on Monday, then ease a bit in the afternoon.

What seemed like a multi-pronged storm system now appears to be more of a one-trick pony. The rain and wind on Monday will give way to a dull overcast with a few sprinkles (and glimpses of sun) on Tuesday.

Wednesday could feature more sun and not-so-cold temps. Same goes for the temperatures for the days leading up to Christmas.

We'll keep tabs on the storm over the weekend. Enjoy the fine weather and be safe!