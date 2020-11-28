Weather forecast

Mostly Dry, Mild Weekend

Sunday will be the pick of the weekend with sunnier skies.

By Chris Gloninger

NBC Universal, Inc.

Even without a ton of sunshine today, temperatures will be rather mild. A couple of showers are possible, but most of the day will be dry.

Sunday will be the pick of the weekend with sunnier skies and temperatures hold in the 50s.

Monday into Tuesday looks very active. There will be a strong storm developing in the Ohio River Valley. The low will move northeast, through the Great Lakes. This is a terrible track for snow lovers in New England. A track to the west will mean primarily rain will fall. There are signals that we could see a lot of rain; an early call looks like we could see 1-3 inches. Winds will be another issue. The wind direction is out of the southeast and our high wind events typically don’t come out of that direction. However, the warmer the air in place, the higher the probabilities that we will mix down some damaging winds. At this point, 50-60 mph gusts are possible. We also have the Full Beaver Moon, which means astronomically high tide. It won’t be like the tides we saw early in the month with the New Moon, but they will be higher than normal. Coastal flooding is possible. It appears the flooding looks to be minor, but stay tuned!

Weather Stories

Weather 12 hours ago

Nice Weekend for New England Before Powerful Storm Kicks Off Next Week

First Alert Weather 22 hours ago

Powerful Storm to Open December With Heavy Rain, Winds

The rest of next week looks fairly quiet and seasonable. As we look to next week, another strong storm is possible.

This article tagged under:

Weather forecastweather new england
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us