Mostly Dry, Mild Weekend

Even without a ton of sunshine today, temperatures will be rather mild. A couple of showers are possible, but most of the day will be dry.

Sunday will be the pick of the weekend with sunnier skies and temperatures hold in the 50s.

Monday into Tuesday looks very active. There will be a strong storm developing in the Ohio River Valley. The low will move northeast, through the Great Lakes. This is a terrible track for snow lovers in New England. A track to the west will mean primarily rain will fall. There are signals that we could see a lot of rain; an early call looks like we could see 1-3 inches. Winds will be another issue. The wind direction is out of the southeast and our high wind events typically don’t come out of that direction. However, the warmer the air in place, the higher the probabilities that we will mix down some damaging winds. At this point, 50-60 mph gusts are possible. We also have the Full Beaver Moon, which means astronomically high tide. It won’t be like the tides we saw early in the month with the New Moon, but they will be higher than normal. Coastal flooding is possible. It appears the flooding looks to be minor, but stay tuned!

The rest of next week looks fairly quiet and seasonable. As we look to next week, another strong storm is possible.