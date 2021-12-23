Multiple Chances for Snow As Christmas Inches Closer

It’s been a cool and blustery day.

Don’t let the sunshine fool you if you’re looking outside the window; our temperatures actually feel in the single digits up north with teens and low 20s across the central and southern areas in New England. While we’re having our winds dying down this evening, our temperatures will continue in the 20s, feeling a bit cooler and increasing clouds announcing the changes that are soon coming in. We’re having snow by tomorrow morning for our Christmas Eve.



It’ll begin by 1 a.m. over Connecticut with the expansion over the rest of the south and southeastern New England by 5-7 a.m. While most of this activity is moving off soon, our snow will linger in the southeast by 11 a.m. into noon with drier conditions by early afternoon. Our snowfall amounts will remain below 2 inches in Connecticut and maybe a coating to an inch in Rhode Island and the southeast.



While Christmas is having more showers than snow in the southern states, we’ll have a brief moment of a white Christmas if you wake up early. From 5-7 a.m., we’ll have the highest chances of watching snow over Boston. Once 7-10 a.m. hits, we’ll have more of a wintry mix of precipitation with most of the bulk moving into the northeast towards Maine by 1 p.m. and much drying taking over the early afternoon.



If this system redevelops we’ll watch more snow covering Vermont and New Hampshire again bringing the highest total snowfall amounts into the north from 2-4 inches with up to 6 inches in the highest spots.



Our next round of snow will be Sunday into Monday and a somewhat active week awaits for us as we get closer to New Year’s Eve. You can see New Year’s in our exclusive 10-day forecast announcing the chance of more rain and snow with highs in the lows 40s.