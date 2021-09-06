Week Ahead: A Storm System in Forecast, Surrounded by Beautiful Days

Monday is the end of a three-day weekend for many and our sun is seeking to fill the skies above New England.

We had some showers overnight and woke up with lingering activity, but the skies have continued clearing -- rain chances will be focused in the northern portions of the region.

It will remain a pleasant afternoon, and we'll get to enjoy good periods of dry weather, sunshine coming in through the few clouds marching along and temperatures that will climb into the low 80s.

Dew points in the 60s will begin to drop as atmospheric instability leaves and for Tuesday we'll be able to enjoy a fabulous day! One of the nicest days of the week, in fact, with temperatures staying in the upper 70s, with plenty of sunshine.

It's Wednesday when we'll see some thunderstorms heading back, coming off from the west. This low pressure system will produce strong activity but will be in charge of pushing away Hurricane Larry. I know, another hurricane mentioned close to New England, but this one should be staying well off to the northeast.

And let's get to the fun part: next weekend's forecast! From Friday to Sunday, our weather is looking fantastic for now. We'll keep you posted on any changes on NBC10 Boston and NECN. Take a look at out exclusive 10-Day Forecast to plan ahead.