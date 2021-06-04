FIRST ALERT: Storms Could Bring Heavy Rain, Strong Winds for Evening Commute

Showers with isolated thunderstorms are possible Friday afternoon and some cells could be strong to severe. For those who miss the storms, the sun will be filtered and humidity on the rise.

The primary storm threat is for damaging wind, with gusts up to 60 mph, though small hail can’t be ruled out. There is also a risk for training convection -- when storms move over the same areas -- that brings high rainfall rates. Some spots could get up to 1.5 inches.

Any shower or storm activity should fizzle out as soon as we lose daytime heating, leaving us under a partly cloudy sky Friday night with patchy fog redeveloping along the South Coast, Cape Cod and Islands. It will be muggy too, so time to turn on the A/C.

Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs warming into the 80s; a few 90s are possible inland until a late afternoon disturbance drops from Canada and increases the threat for showers and strong to severe storms over northern New England that could drift south during the night.

Then deep summer-like heat builds for a likely heat wave -- three days or more of 90 degree-plus temperatures -- Sunday into the middle of next week, though some locations, like Boston and Hartford, will start their heat wave on Saturday. It will be so humid and hot that we can’t ignore rain chances every afternoon, mainly as a pop-up shower or isolated storm.

A backdoor cold front will bring an end to the heat and humidity by Thursday, with a chance of scattered showers and storms and highs in the 80s, as seen in our First Alert 10-Day forecast.