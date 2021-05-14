Weather

No Widespread Rainfall But Showery Pattern Continues

Both Saturday and Sunday will be great for outdoor activities but we will have to keep a close eye to sky Sunday afternoon, when the chance for showers is expected to be scattered with even a risk for thunder

By Denise Isaac

NBC Universal, Inc.

Wash, rinse, repeat. That’s the cycle we are on this week -- sun to building clouds with an afternoon shower though an isolated thunderstorm can’t be ruled out across the mountains.

Highs Friday were mostly in the 60s and 70s. As the air slowly moistens, this weekend our coverage in showers expands each day plus the disturbances aloft get just a bit stronger.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Friday night, clouds fade away and temperatures drop into the upper 30s and 40s north, 40s to around 50, south.

Both Saturday and Sunday will be great for outdoor activities but we will have to keep a close eye to sky Sunday afternoon, when the chance for showers is expected to be scattered with even a risk for thunder, confined to the afternoon or early evening.

Showers will dip in and dip out of any community that sees them, meaning most of both days should be enjoyable.

Highs this weekend will be in the 70s with a few 80s inland.

The same pattern of mild air, variable clouds and an increased chance of showers will continue through Monday and Tuesday as a slow-moving cold front nears New England, finally making its pass through the region late Tuesday.

Behind the cold front, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday are likely to bring drier air with pleasant temperatures, before the chance of showers may climb again Friday night into next weekend.

No widespread rainfall can be seen in our exclusive 10-day forecast, but the showery pattern does look to stay around.

Climate Content

Make It 5 hours ago

What 2050 Could Look Like If We Don't Do Anything About Climate Change: Hot, a Constant Cough, Regular Mask-Wearing

climate change 22 hours ago

Longtime Activist Now Head of Climate Response in Boston

This article tagged under:

WeatherWeather forecast
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us