Nor'easter Winds Down in New England Leaving More Than a Foot of Snow in Some Areas

Thursday's storm continues to wind down across New England with some very impressive snow totals.

In Vermont, 41" of snow fell just three miles south of Ludlow and 39" of snow fell in Windsor, according to the fire department at 10:25 a.m.

Around the Boston area and most of Massachusetts we had anywhere from 9" to 15' of snowfall, depending on where you live. The south shore, south coast and Cape Cod had a slushy 3-6" of snow.

The big concern with the slushy spots is that we refreeze tonight as temperatures fall to freezing or below. Overnight lows will be in the teens and single digits in northern New England and in the 20s to low 30s south.

We will also be watching for additional snow showers across southeastern Massachusetts and the south shore of thanks to ocean-effect. This could bring in another locally 3-6" of snow into Friday morning.

Wind gusts stay strong near the coast of southeast Massachusetts tonight with 40-50 mph gusts, and the wind turning more north.

The next couple of days will be quiet and cold with highs around freezing both Friday and Saturday.

A wintry mix will move in for Sunday and it looks like light snow across the mountains with showers southeast.

Our temperatures increase a bit to the low 40s for next week and leading into Christmas Eve. In fact, we may see rain that day and very mild temperatures.

Christmas Day, as colder air arrives, there could be a few snowflakes around. Stay tuned for updates!