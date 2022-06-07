Perfect Weather Before Heavy Rain, Winds Arrive in New England

We have a First Alert issued for Wednesday morning as heavy rain will be around for the morning commute.

However, Tuesday is another nice dry and warm day! Highs will be in the 70s to 80s even at the coastline, although the south coast will be cooler thanks to the gusty south wind.

Wind will be 25-30 mph throughout the evening, and when the storms move through overnight into Wednesday predawn, gusts could be around 40 mph. Along with strong winds, some lightning and heavy rain will be a threat from any storm.

Another wave of rain moves through Thursday and this could give southern New England another great opportunity to pick up soaking rainfall — which hopefully helps the developing drought in eastern Massachusetts.

On Friday, we have a break from rainfall and highs will be in the mid 70s to low 80s with plenty of sun. This weekend brings us another wave of low pressure near the coast and heavy soaking rainfall. Highs will be in the 60s to 70s Saturday.

The low heads towards northern New England Sunday, but stay tuned to the track and timing since this could certainly change at this point. Highs remain consistently mild to warm (70s to 80s) throughout the rest of the 10-day.