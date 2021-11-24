Pleasant Thanksgiving to Follow Cold Wednesday Night

We're hoping you're staying warm under these cold temperatures. Our lows will drop to the 20s again in northern New England Wednesday night, so layer up if you are out and about.

The weather has been kind enough to allow us smooth sailing for traveling across much of the country, and here in New England, our Thanksgiving afternoon promises to be joyous. We're having dry conditions, unlike the Midwest stretching to Texas, where there will be showers Thursday afternoon.

Fortunately for New England, that rain won't be arriving until Friday morning.

If you're shopping on Black Friday, you'll likely see some showers heading out of home early in the morning, but the good news is these are moving out fast. Our afternoon will be mainly dry, and the weekend will be staying rain free.

This will be a fast-moving front, but with a strong effect on our temperatures, as these will be dropping into the 40s again, and into the upper 30s for much of the north this weekend.

Snow flurries will be coming down over the higher terrain in the northern states Friday, and while the rain showers dry out by 3 p.m. in the south, the north will keep tracking some wintry precipitation through Saturday morning.

The dry weather will remain for most of the weekend, but with frosty mornings and high temperatures ranging between the upper 30s and the low 40s.

An offshore storm may be developing Monday. We're keeping a close eye on it, as it might be providing chances of showers and some snow across portions of New England. Stay tuned for all the weather updates on NBC10 Boston and NECN.