Soggy Days Ahead as Showers, Cooler Temperatures Set in

It was another warm day across New England. Yesterday wrapped up a record number of 70 degree days for many locations in the northeast during the month of November.

Although a lot of the rain wrapped up overnight, parts of southern New England will stay soggy through Friday!

What’s left of Eta will end up lifting north along the front. When all is said and done, a couple of inches of rain are possible in southern New England through Friday.

Download our free mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth coverage of COVID-19.

Saturday is looking like the pick of the weekend. It will be seasonably cool, but at least the sunshine will make a return.

Clouds increase Sunday and showers are possible by Sunday night. Monday looks wet and windy. It won’t rain the entire day, but it will certainly be breezy for the whole day.

Behind the front, temperatures will turn unseasonably cool. It won’t be record breaking cold, but high temperatures will end up being 5-10 degrees below normal.