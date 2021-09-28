Rain Moves Out of New England, But Cooler Temps Stick Around

Heavy rain and thundershowers continue in the forecast for southern New England Tuesday evening.

The heavy rain will slow you down on that late evening commute home, or as you head out to eat dinner. Lightning is also a threat, along with small hail in any embedded thunderstorm.

The storms and showers continue across Cape Cod for the early part of the night.

This rain is associated with a cold front that slowly heads south Tuesday night. Colder, less-humid air will follow overnight into Wednesday. Lows tonight drop to the 30s far north, 40s to 50s south.

High temperatures on Wednesday stay in the 50s to 60s, with partly cloudy skies. A few disturbances usher in scattered showers and late-day sprinkles or clouds across northern New England. Cool air aloft also helps trigger pop-up showers Thursday afternoon. There is a chance some of the storms or showers could produce hail or graupel (soft hail).

Our weather pattern becomes quiet for Friday into the weekend. Highs remain in the 50s to 60s south, giving us a true continued fall feel.

A very low chance for rain returns this weekend, but, overall, we should be dry, according to the latest forecast models. More autumn temperatures stick around for the rest of the 10-day forecast too.