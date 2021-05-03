Rain Showers Return to New England

New England stands on the brink of another stretch of showery weather, set to develop late Monday and Monday evening for many.

Showers already scooted across some of New England Sunday afternoon through predawn Monday, but exited in time for breaks of sun between lots of clouds Monday as our First Alert Weather Team tracks an area of light but steady rain tracking northeast through Pennsylvania.

Connecticut will see showers first Monday afternoon, expanding east along and south of the MA Turnpike by early evening, with only a few sprinkles farther north. After dark Monday, showers expand north into Northern New England, but never into Central and Northern Maine, where too much dry air is present for rain to make inroads.

For most of New England, a cool Monday night with rain and patchy fog continues as light rain Tuesday morning before breaking to showers by midday and likely drying out for many by afternoon with clouds hanging tough.

Another disturbance looks to put on a repeat performance Tuesday night into the first half of Wednesday, this time pushing rain deeper into Maine, with both Tuesday and Wednesday relatively cool for all except perhaps far southwest New England, where slightly warmer air arrives with the showers.

Thursday looks to be a break in the action for New England and, as a result, the brightest and best day of the week with a fair sky and high temperatures rising into the 60s for many, 50s North Country.

The break between disturbances is expected to last long enough that we’ll find dry weather holding on through at least the first half of Friday – perhaps even a bit longer – meaning our next shot of rain arrives late Friday, lasting through Friday night into Saturday morning.

We know this time of the year the exact timing of rain on a weekend is especially important, particularly Saturday morning with youth sports, but right now it’s a bit too early to speculate as to exactly what time the rain will stop Saturday. Right now we do expect it to be in the morning.

When we tally the expected rain of the week through Saturday morning, our exclusive in-house Forecast System has dropped its prediction a bit from just over an inch of rain to somewhere between half and inch and an inch for New England, but this is beneficial rain to help continue replenishing New England’s depleted water table, regardless.

We should find a better day – perhaps not entirely sunny but hopefully dry – for Mother’s Day Sunday, ahead of temperatures in the 60s for the first half of next week.