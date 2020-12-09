Rain, Snow Showers Wednesday, Warmer Weather Ends the Week

We have another icy morning across the northeast with morning lows in the teens and 20s. A system is moving into northwestern New England and will bring in snow showers for the mountains this morning.

The snow showers should mostly stay in higher elevations this afternoon, but some flurries will make their way across Boston and even into the Merrimack Valley. Watch for scattered coatings of snow accumulation, with the Berkshires, Green Mountains and White Mountains getting 1-3” of snow.

As temperatures warm to the upper 30s across southern New England and low 40s on Cape Cod, we will see the flurries change to some sprinkles then some showers by early evening on the Cape. Even though it’s another cold day, our warming trend begins.

Highs for Thursday and Friday will be in the mid 40s, which is where we should be this time of the year. High pressure takes over so we do expect more sunshine.

This weekend we have a battle of airmasses. Northern New England will be in the 30s and 40s, southern New England in the 40s to low 50s for Saturday as a warm front slowly lifts north. Cold air may stack up across areas north of the Pike, so not anticipating it to be very mild. And we could see some icing in higher elevations Saturday night after late day showers.

An area of low pressure passes northwest of us Sunday, so even milder air should surge northward again bringing highs in the 50s south, 40s north and an all rain event for the northeast. A couple disturbances pass by next week that may bring us a wintry mix and also colder temps. Stay tuned!