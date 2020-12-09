18 People Displaced After Roxbury Apartment Fire

At least 10 adults and eight children have nowhere to go after a fire broke out in a Roxbury apartment building.

Smoke was coming out of the first floor of the three-story building when firefighters arrived on scene.

Fire crews said bars on the windows and icy conditions made it difficult to put out the two-alarm blaze. One firefighter was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The fire started around 1 a.m. at 4 Forest Street Wednesday. Red Cross Massachusetts was on scene to connect the residents with recovery services and financial assistance.

The damage is estimated to be worth around $150,000. It is unclear what started the fire. No further information was immediately available.

Some issues companies had to deal with at the 2 alarm fire on Forest St., were the bars on the windows and the icy conditions . Thanks again to ⁦@BostonSparks⁩ who come out no matter the weather . pic.twitter.com/nFBUGnkADk — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) December 9, 2020