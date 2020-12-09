Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
fire

18 People Displaced After Roxbury Apartment Fire

The Boston Fire Department faced challenges putting out a fire in Roxbury, including bars on the windows and icy conditions

By Mary Markos

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

At least 10 adults and eight children have nowhere to go after a fire broke out in a Roxbury apartment building.

Smoke was coming out of the first floor of the three-story building when firefighters arrived on scene.

Fire crews said bars on the windows and icy conditions made it difficult to put out the two-alarm blaze. One firefighter was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The fire started around 1 a.m. at 4 Forest Street Wednesday. Red Cross Massachusetts was on scene to connect the residents with recovery services and financial assistance.

The damage is estimated to be worth around $150,000. It is unclear what started the fire. No further information was immediately available.

Download our free mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth coverage of COVID-19.

This article tagged under:

fireRoxburyBoston Fire Departmentapartment firedisplaced
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us