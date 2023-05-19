Rain, Strong Winds Move Through Region Saturday

Friday has arrived and we’re wrapping up our work week with bright skies and inland temperatures in the 70s. Showers are knocking on our door front as we anticipate the arrival of a coastal low.

While much of northern New England will amounts ranging from ¼ to ¾ of an inch, southern New England may wind up with over 2 inches and localized amounts may add up to 3 inches.

Wind will accompany this rain gusting up to 40 mph Saturday night. While the rain is ending Sunday, the wind will gust up to 25 mph inland with climbing highs up into the 70s again.

A Canadian high will anchor north of us keeping a steady sea breeze for the first half of next week that will maintain Boston and the coast with temperatures in the low 60s while inland will see near 70s. Wednesday may reach up to 80 inland while the coast may likely remain in the low end of the 70s.

Aside from that, temperatures should remain near seasonable values for the second half of next week with a pattern change. Memorial Day Weekend is featuring temperatures in the 70s for eastern New England with low 80s inland. After that, temperatures likely climb to above average numbers on the week of May 26 to June 1.