Rain Threatens Southern New England

The high pressure system that brought us drier weather on Tuesday will keep the storm system down to our south today.

That doesn't mean we won't see some we weather, though. At this point, it looks like southern New England will see some rain late this afternoon and into the overnight, with the steadiest rain possible along the I-95 corridor in Connecticut, Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts. Temperatures with the clouds will be kept down in the 40s.

Skies will clear out during the day on Thursday as temperatures climb back into the mid to upper 40s.

Friday is looking quite warm, with highs approaching 60, though there are some shower chances in southern New England during the afternoon.

Saturday looks to be the pick of the weekend with sunshine returning. Temperatures will stay into the 50s and low 60s. Wet weather will return overnight, and Sunday looks mild, but with the threat of rain.

Next week looks mild, with temperatures staying in the mid to upper 50s for most of the week. Chances for showers will also continue.