Scattered Showers Monday Ahead of Drastic Temperature Changes

A weak storm center south of New England provided just enough moisture for Sunday night to Monday morning showers to develop in southeastern New England. They are slow to ease east but nudge offshore of Cape Cod by early afternoon.

Though clouds will be stubborn behind the morning showers, increasing sunshine will break out Monday afternoon from northwest to southeast. The Cape will likely clear last, perhaps taking until late in the day. There will be partly cloudy skies and lows in the 40s regionwide Monday night.

New England will see a series of disturbances moving through the sky in the days ahead. After Tuesday morning fog lifts and burns off, new clouds will bubble up with scattered sprinkles and light showers midday into the afternoon.

Although an even stronger disturbance will approach Wednesday, that’s not all bad. In fact, the strength of the disturbance aloft will prompt storm development at ground level over southern Canada, drawing air into its center from the south and southwest. This means a warmer wind comes into New England that will coordinate with a fair sky to bump temperatures into the 70s Wednesday afternoon.

When that next, stronger disturbance arrives late Wednesday, the stage will be set for scattered showers and thunder from northwest to southeast across New England ahead of a cold front associated with the storm center.

By Thursday and Friday, cooler and dry air arrives with snowflakes in the forecast north of Quebec – not closer to home. Still, temperatures will struggle to surpass 60 degrees for most New England communities by Friday afternoon.

In this fast-moving, fast-changing pattern, temperatures will already be on the rebound by the weekend, making for a roller coaster ride in our weather world. We will see oscillating swings of cool and mild air, but very little in the way of much needed rainfall.

Similar swings in temperature are expected to continue into next week in our exclusive First Alert 10-day forecast, though still no substantial rain is expected. We're sticking close to the warmer but drier-than-normal October monthly weather pattern laid out by our team on the first of the month.

Meanwhile, records continue to be set in the Tropical Atlantic, where Tropical Storm Delta was named today. The earliest 25th storm of any season, this is only the second time in history as many storms have been named in the Atlantic, with 2005 – the year of Katrina – the other of the years.