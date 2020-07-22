Scattered Showers, Thunderstorms Wednesday

Showers and even a couple of rumbles of thunder will be around this morning. If and when we clear out, additional showers and thunderstorms will develop during the afternoon and evening. It’s possible that the storms may be severe.

The greatest potential of seeing severe weather will be west of the Worcester Hills. Gusty winds and an isolated tornado will be possible.

The cold front will move through Thursday and that will bring in another chance of severe weather across all of New England. Gusty winds and torrential rain will be possible with any thunderstorms that develop Thursday.

Dryer, brighter weather moves in for Friday and sticks around into the weekend. Pleasant summer weather will stick around for the weekend.

Next week looks warm, humid and unsettled with numerous chances for showers and thunderstorms.