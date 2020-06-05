Waking up to thunderstorm is a rather rare event in New England, but it is most common when there is a warm front coming through and that is the case today. In some cases, we’ve had downpours with gusty wind and lightning.

Most of the action is shifting out to sea early this morning, leaving us a mixture of sun and clouds - warm and more humid today. High temperature are in the 80s, but cooler at the south-facing shoreline with a breeze from the southwest 10 to 20 mph.

There’s a lot of energy in the atmosphere, so a lot of fair weather clouds will percolate, potentially evolving into scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and evening.

Some of the storms may become strong to severe, especially in Connecticut where back-to-back storms could cause possible localized flash flooding. The rain lately has been a little bit like the lottery - some people are winning with a good amount of rain, and others could really use some downpours. These are not well organized and not everyone gets a significant rinse.

Tomorrow features another day where clouds are going to bubble up. We’re still warm and humid with temperatures in the lower 80s. A cold front coming through in the afternoon will generate some more scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Tomorrow night, drier air comes back from the north with Canadian high-pressure moving in on Sunday. There’s still a little bit of instability in the atmosphere because it’s getting so cold up in the sky, that will generate fair-weather clouds with a chance of a few showers, especially in the hills. High temperature in the 60s and 70s Sunday.

Refreshing air from Canada will call for turning off air conditioners and closing windows Sunday night with temperatures falling into the 40s in the cooler spots.

Next week, we have a dry start with comfortable air, before humidity builds and the threat for showers and storms returns in the middle and second half of the week. We’ll also be tracking the remnants of tropical cyclone Cristobal up the Mississippi river valley and into Canada, that may result in some windy weather here for a couple of days Wednesday or Thursday as seen in our First alert 10 day forecast.