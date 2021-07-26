Showers, Thunderstorms Follow Fair Start to Week

An area of high pressure brings fair and humid weather to New England today. An atmospheric disturbance will bring daytime cumulus clouds but we're not expecting any rain chances from them across southern New England.

Up north, showers and thunderstorms will develop, some containing strong gusty winds and small hail. High temperatures will reach well into the mid to upper 80s today, with a few locations reaching 90 degrees.

Overnight, high pressure remains in control for most of New England as lows drop down into the 60s with patchy fog developing given humid air mass in place.

Storms taper off during the evening across the North Country as daytime heating wanes, followed by partly cloudy skies with cooler air filtering in.

Our area of high pressure will diminish somewhat by tomorrow while fair weather continues through the first half of the day. By the afternoon, more clouds and showers will develop as a disturbance and an associated cold front drop down from Canada.

Some rumbles of thunder aren’t out of the question in any stronger storms as they pass through the region. Hot temperatures continues with highs reaching into the low 90s.

By Wednesday, we enter into a brief period of relatively-benign weather thanks to yet another area of high pressure overhead. Highs will be lower than Tuesday in the low to mid 70s. The air will also feel less humid with the new air mass in place.

Unsettled weather returns for Thursday as a warm front moves in from the south coast, pulling in deep moisture. We're expecting widespread showers and thunderstorms throughout the day. Temperatures will remain below-average in the 70s.

A cold front will drop down through New England on Friday morning, ushering the wet weather out to sea. Temperatures yet again only rise into the 70s given cloud coverage and the cool air mass. Looking ahead to the weekend, mostly dry weather will be on tap. Plenty of sun and light winds are expected for Saturday before unsettled weather and rain moves in for Sunday on the exclusive First Alert Weather 10-Day Forecast on NBC10 Boston and NECN.