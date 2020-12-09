Snow Snowers for Wednesday Evening Ahead of Breezy and Bright Thursday

Before the weather, how about a little geology? At 7:31 Wednesday morning, a magnitude 3.0 earthquake rumbled in New England in the extreme eastern tip of Robbinston, Maine, on the border with New Brunswick Canada.

As for the weather, it's a bit slick out there, snow showers across New England Wednesday evening are accumulating to a coating for much of central and southern New England, but as much as two to four inches in the mountains of Vermont and one to three inches in the mountains of New Hampshire.

Even where only a coating of snow falls, this will of course add moisture to the roads and as temperatures fall below freezing starting after dinnertime and continuing into the overnight.

If you are outside when the sky clears you may get a glimpse of The Aurora forecast in the northern Hemisphere tonight, but watch your step as patchy black ice will develop and road crews will likely be needed to treat the roads in some towns, with the dead giveaway being whether your town received snow or rain showers or remained dry.

Clouds break predawn Thursday for a day of more sunshine and less cold air, with highs rebounding to near 40 degrees for the first time in a few days. Thursday night the sky should be partly cloudy allow for another shot to see the Northern Lights low on the northern horizon. Find someplace dark and try your luck.

Friday will bring variable clouds and milder air as many communities rise well into the 40s and push 50 degrees.

The next storm system to impact New England will pull clouds ahead of it for a gray sky Saturday, then showers arrive Saturday afternoon and evening from south to north and fill in for most of us Saturday night. We expect rain showers for many, but snow to ice to rain in northern New England, so ski areas won't see an all rain event.

Showers linger Sunday, particularly in the morning, with clouds stubborn most of the day. Next week brings a potentially active weather pattern with a chance of snow or snow showers Monday morning, then another nearby storm Wednesday into Thursday, with temperatures through the week running just cold enough that either rain or accumulating snow could fall, and that's reflected in our exclusive First Alert 10-day forecast.