St. Patrick's Day Starts Dry But Rain Begins to Fall in the Afternoon

Happy St. Patrick’s Day!

Northern New England has the luck of the Irish as the forecast there remains mostly dry and spring like. Southern New England, however, will have rain spreading in south to north in the afternoon through evening.

We begin the morning with areas of patchy fog again and temperatures in the 30s under a mostly cloudy sky. Temperatures north reach the 50s to near 60 with help from any sunshine this afternoon. Temperatures south stay in the 40s at the coast and low 50s inland thanks to a southeasterly onshore wind.

The rain doesn’t amount to too much at all. Around a tenth of an inch and up to a quarter of an inch for the entire event. The showers head out west to east between 8 p.m. and 11 p.m.

Morning clouds on Friday break to sunshine in the afternoon as high pressure returns to the northeast. This means a gorgeous and warm spring day!

Highs reach the 70s inland, with 60s to 50s near the coast as a sea breeze kicks in from time to time.

Many St. Patrick’s Day parades are slated for this weekend and unfortunately we won’t see those super warm high temperatures. Highs both Saturday and Sunday stay in the 50s with a breeze both days.

Rain will be around all day Saturday, making it quite soggy and around a quarter inch to three quarters of an inch of rain is likely.

We dry off Sunday with increasing sunshine.

Next week continues our spring stretch with above average temps each day in the 50s.