Still Chilly Across New England, But Temps Will Be on the Rise This Week

Our weather is still chilly across New England but the wind is easing and the temperature will be on the rise this week. A weather system producing light snow from the Upper Midwest to the Tennessee River Valley today will miss New England as high pressure cuts most of the moisture off from making a run this far north. Instead, clouds thicken Monday evening and tonight with a few isolated flurries possible.

Clouds part for sun Monday in Central and Southern New England, though weak disturbances aloft will promote healthy cloud growth and scattered snow showers in the Northern Mountains each day through midweek, dropping a coating to two inches of snow with two to four inches in far Northern Vermont.

Elsewhere, a gradual warming trend takes place this week, with variable clouds each day (Wednesday may dawn with clouds and a few snow showers early, even into parts of Northern Massachusetts), en route to daytime highs around 50 degrees by Friday!

This warming comes as a strong and persistent high pressure dome sets up over the Western Atlantic, encouraging a repetitive southwest and southerly flow in the clockwise flow of air around its center. This also deflects the active storm track to the west of New England, meaning the counter-clockwise flow of air around storms in the North-Central United States will deliver warmth ahead of them in some of the same areas recently pounded by winter storm conditions from the Great Lakes to the Northeast.

In fact, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day our First Alert Team expects high temperatures to reach 55-60° with rain for the duration of the storm’s passage through New England, then a similar wet and mild scenario is expected Tuesday into Wednesday of next week. In fact, the jet stream really doesn’t show signs of changing appreciably for an open window to more significant snow in New England until sometime around Jan. 9-10 at the earliest, several days beyond the scope of our 10-day forecast!