Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
possible thunderstorms

Strong to Severe Thunderstorms Possible Monday

Right now gusty winds and hail look to be the primary threats

By Chris Gloninger

NBC Universal, Inc.

By no means was the weather beautiful for Mother’s Day. Temperatures were unseasonably chilly, but not as cold as they were on Saturday. The gusty breeze made it feel even cooler at times, but at least it didn’t snow.

Monday is looking a little bit more interesting. The potential exists for a few strong to even severe thunderstorms. Normally we need sunshine to heat the atmosphere and provide fuel for thunderstorms to develop, but we might have enough instability to pop a few stronger storms.

Right now gusty winds and hail look to be the primary threats. The best chance for thunderstorms will be during the afternoon but a couple of rumbles of thunder are possible even during the morning. Temperatures will warm up into the low 60s.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Louis D. Brown Peace Institute 38 mins ago

‘We Needed to Show Up’: Annual Mother’s Day Walk for Peace Goes Virtual Due to Coronavirus

coronavirus 3 hours ago

Coronavirus in Mass.: 139 New Deaths as 1,050 More People Test Positive

Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday are quiet and each day turns a little bit warmer. We will start off in the upper 50s on Tuesday and wrap up in the mid 60s by Thursday afternoon.

Another round of potentially strong to severe thunderstorms are possible on Friday. Before the storms arrive, temperatures will climb into the mid 70s. Again, if we tend to see more cloud cover the chances for severe weather would be a lot lower.

Saturday looks to be the pick of the weekend with sunshine and high temperatures in the low 70s. Shower chances increase by Sunday with temperatures falling back in the mid 60s. The following week looks to be mild.

This article tagged under:

possible thunderstormsWeatherNew England weatherstorms
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBCLX Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us