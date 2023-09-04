Summer lingers just a bit longer this week

Labor Day brings more heat and humidity to Boston, but it will still be a great day at the beach. The wave heights have lowered and the rip current risk is low. The high tide will be at 3:30 PM. Highs will be in the mid 80s, with upper 80s inland.

For the rest of the week ahead, heat will build as the week goes on with highs in the mid to upper 80s by midweek. Some spots could see temperatures reach into the low and mid 90s. The humidity will also increase to near tropical levels, with dewpoints around 70. Heat index values will be in the mid 90s.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will return to Boston late Thursday into Friday and the first half of the weekend. Cooler temperatures will accompany the rain, but the humidity will remain high. By the weekend, the humidity will start to decrease and temperatures will return to more September-like levels in the 60s to 70s.