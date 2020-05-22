Summer Warmth Friday Ahead of Cooler Weekend

This morning our lows were much milder, so we didn't have frost to deal with. Since we begin the day in the 40s and 50s, it will be easy for our highs to reach the upper 70s and low 80s.

With a south, southwest wind, the south coast will stay a tad cooler in the 60s. Our humidity level also cranks up a bit on that southerly wind with dew-points in the 50s and low 60s south.

The system that has been stuck across the Midwest and mid-Atlantic all week, will slowly move out to sea and will pass south of New England on Saturday. This means that our wind will be onshore from the northeast.

The southern half of New England could see scattered showers and clouds for Saturday afternoon, drying by evening. Highs fall to the upper 60s inland, cooler at the coast. Even cooler temps are expected on Sunday, with highs in the low 60s. The onshore wind relaxes by Memorial Day as temps return to the low 70s.

Another warm-up returns for next week. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s Tuesday through at least next Saturday. Our dew-point temperatures will be in the 60s for those days too, making it really hot and humid for the start to our summer season.

A couple of systems will move through next week, but no days look like complete wash-outs. One cold front moves through roughly Wednesday into Thursday. This will bring scattered showers but won't really cool us off much.

Another round of scattered rain heads in around Saturday and that cold front will cool temps for next Sunday to the 70s.