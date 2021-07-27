Smoky Skies Turn to Downpours, Damaging Wind Tuesday into Wednesday

The next front from Canada is slowly easing from north to south today with scattered showers this morning, then strong to severe thunderstorms this afternoon.

The primary threat torrential downpours and perhaps some damaging wind is on an axis from the Berkshires of Massachusetts to the Maine coast between 4 and 8 p.m.

The smoke from the wildfires yesterday really filled in late in the day, right down to the ground. So I think showers and storms will be welcome to clean the atmosphere today.

High temperatures once again in the upper 80s to low 90s in southern New England, with higher humidity than yesterday, but only in the 80s cooling into the 70s in northern New England. Much colder air is poised to come in tonight and tomorrow.

We may start the day with some showers in southern New England tomorrow, and then we will have a mixture of a blue or sky with cumulus clouds delivering a couple of showers in the afternoon.

The atmosphere is very unstable with cold air up high in the sky, high temperature in the 70s, even 60s in the higher elevations.

Another weather system is coming at us on Thursday with clouds rapidly increasing and a chance of rain by midday and through the afternoon, maybe some thunderstorms. Some spots could get more than an inch of rain on Thursday. A little bit like what happened on Sunday.

That will move out Thursday night with better blue sky and clean air again on Friday, that should last until Saturday for a nice start to the weekend.

But then another front could come in on Sunday with our damp start to August. Stay tuned to our First Alert 10-day forecast for the latest in this still rather volatile weather pattern.