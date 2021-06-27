Sunday Marks the Start of a Heat Wave, Humidity

Today will mark the first day of the second official heat wave of the year.

High pressure to the east of New England will settle off to the south and will turn our wind more from the south west and then west, -- that allows for the temperature to go up into the 90s for several days.

Let’s brace ourselves for what’s to come: This is only the beginning of a potential five-day heat wave.

If you’re planning to seek relief at the area beaches, keep in mind that rip current risk is at moderate, waves are running 1-3 feet and UV index is very high. During this heat wave, please take the proper precautions if you’re planning to head to the beach.

Also, if you can, limit your outdoor activities, stay in a cool environment and, if you do have to work outdoors, make sure you take breaks in a shaded area.

We're waking up to clouds Sunday morning but, same as the fog, they should burn off pretty quickly except for maybe at the south coast. With a good amount of sunshine we will be well into the 80s, with low 90s.

That’ll be day one of a heat wave that will likely last through Wednesday, and maybe even Thursday. The front dividing hot weather here in the northeast from cooler weather in south-central Canada has been producing flooding downpours day after day across the plains states into the Great Lakes. We get into that action beginning Monday night, when it will be especially intense, and then on and off right through the rest of the week.

Each day will have temperatures in the 90s, perhaps challenging some record high temperatures, with the threat for afternoon and nighttime thunderstorms. These temperatures combined with the humidity will generate a heat index near 100 degrees Monday through Wednesday -- we have a first alert for heat advisories that are likely for that time period.

We’re also keeping an eye out for thunderstorms, especially heavy Wednesday and Thursday, maybe into Friday, with flash flooding possible for a large portion of the area.

The early call on Independence Day weekend does not look that favorable, as we may have a wind coming in off the ocean with a cooler air mass, but also perhaps a front stalling with rain possible, as seen in our First Alert 10 Day Forecast.

Pay close attention to your body and any sign of heat exhaustion or stroke. Let’s not forget to forget to check on our neighbors and take care of our pets if taking them for a walk. In 95-degree temperatures, surfaces can heat up considerably: 90 in shaded grass, 105 on grass, 125 on concrete and 140 on asphalt. It only takes five minutes for pets’ paws to burn on a surface at 125-degree temperatures, and one minute at 140 temps.

Happy summer, everybody!