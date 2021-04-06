Sunny, Spring Weather Expected This Week

Our weather pattern remains quiet and typical spring in the northeast for the rest of the week.

That same storm system off Nova Scotia is affecting our weather again Tuesday. Some of the outer bands of clouds will head westward, arriving onshore during the day.

Farther west across New England we will again see mostly sunny skies with a few fair weather clouds developing in the heat of the afternoon. Highs inland will again reach the low to mid 60s, although we stay in the 50s at the coast with sea breezes developing and partly sunny skies.

The storm system moves away for the rest of this week. That means more sunshine in store for us Wednesday through Friday, with afternoon fair weather clouds developing.

High temperatures stay in the 60s to near 70 inland. At the coast, we expect daily sea breezes to keep highs in the 50s to low 60s. With all of the dry weather, our wildfire risk remains elevated across the northeast and the pollen count remains high thanks to all of the tree pollen.

By the weekend, our temperatures rise a bit for Saturday, low 60s near the coast and low 70s inland. A system approaches from the west, but we hold off on rain until late Saturday night into Sunday.

There looks to be a minor coastal low that develops to our south Sunday into Monday, so we spin up scattered rain and cooler temperatures those days.

Another wave of rain heads in mid-week next week too. If those systems hold in the forecast, we could be looking at around 1 inches of much-needed rainfall through the 10-Day Forecast, starting Sunday. Stay tuned.