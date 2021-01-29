Temperatures Are Going to Feel Subzero in New England Saturday

Our brutal wind chills hit rock bottom Friday morning, and slow improvement will be the theme this weekend, plus the snow showers at the coast and outer Cape taper off Friday evening.

But we remain really cold overnight, with lows again in the single digits and teens along with those subzero wind chills. The wind diminishes Saturday as our highs gain a few degrees. So highs will be in the teens and 20s, with wind chills -5 to 5 degrees, and lots of winter sunshine.

NECN

Sunday's highs will be milder yet, but still below freezing, with less of a wind. Sunny skies and highs in the mid to upper 20s in the forecast will feel great compared to Friday.

We have a nor'easter heading across our southern waters Monday into Tuesday and possibly into early Wednesday. This storm is still wobbly on the track depending on which forecast model you look at. The tricky part is also where the rain/snow line will fall -- either near Boston or across Cape Cod.

We are confident that several inches of snow will fall over much of the northeast, with easily 6 inches or more for interior locations, less to the northwest and a few inches in the North Country unless there's a big shift in the track. Closer to the freezing line, we could see around a foot of snow, while near the coast we're battling milder air and more mixing will take place.

We also anticipate gusty winds of 40-50 mph from the northeast and power outage or damage potential. The surf will also pick up and coastal flooding is also on the table for the high tides on Tuesday.

Stay tuned through this weekend for further info and more specifics on timing and totals.

After that big storm to start the week, we will see a break and warming temperatures. Highs could actually reach the 40s to near 50 by the end of next week.

A system tracks northwest of New England sometime around Friday next week and with the warmer temperatures we have rain in the forecast for now.