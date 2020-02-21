Wake Up With the Coldest Morning of the Week

This is the coldest morning of the week.

In some cases close to the coldest morning of the year, rivaling Saturday, with temperatures from 20 to 30 degrees below zero in northern Maine.

But it’s much less cold in southern New England, especially where we have no snow on the ground and we are starting off around 10 to 15 degrees today.

Either way, layers and mittens are necessary if you’re spending any amount of time outdoors early today.

We have a drier air mass today, so that means we should have sunshine just about everywhere for most of the day. Plus wind is lighter, from the northwest around 10 to 15 miles per hour this morning, then maybe calm for a while before flowing in from the southwest at similar speeds late in the day. Temperatures will warm dramatically from the morning lows, up to near 20 degrees north, and close to 30 degrees south.

High pressure off to our south means we have a breeze from the southwest this weekend. Wherever there is bare ground we should get into the 40s, maybe even 50s by Sunday. Meanwhile, a weekend at the ski slopes is just right with the temperature in the 30s with plenty of sunshine, though clouds will mix in as a weak front goes by northern New England with a few flurries, especially tomorrow. It will remain breezy especially northern New England from the west and southwest probably 20 to 25 mph, a bit stronger in higher elevations.

A slow-moving weather system coming out of the southwestern United States probably gets here later Monday and Tuesday. Rain showers are most likely, though the air mass is marginally cold enough for some mixed precipitation in northern New England. It looks showery in nature at this point.

We may turn a bit colder ahead of a stronger system that likely arrives on Thursday. We are eyeing Thursday as the next higher impact event, with a potential for heavy mixed precipitation and strong wind. After that- a new batch of cold air comes in later in the week, does that sound familiar? It’s happened in a similar time period the last two weeks. Stay ahead of it all with our First Alert 10-Day Forecast.