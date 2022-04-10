Week Begins with Plenty of Sunshine, Temps in 60s

Today will feature sunshine along with some afternoon clouds with slightly cooler temperatures than what we saw on Saturday as an upper level system continues to slowly swing through the region. Though most will remain dry, there will be enough instability in the atmosphere to kick off a shower or sprinkle, especially this afternoon.

With cold air aloft, some of the higher terrain of central and northern New England will see a few wet snow showers which may produce a coating to an inch of snow across the highest mountain tops as featured in our Exclusive in house model. Wind will also kick up out of the northwest during the day with gusts up to 25-30mph at times. Highs reach the mid 50s south, mid 40s to 50 north.

Tonight we’ll see any leftover showers coming to an end early as high pressure builds into the area. Clouds will also be on the decrease as drier air moves in from the west. Temps will drop into the upper 30s to low 40s south, few colder spots, 30s north with a diminishing northwest wind.

The new work week starts out with lots of sunshine on Monday with highs breaking into the low 60s south, 50s north. A warm front will move through the region Monday night and Tuesday morning bringing the chance for showers along with it. Still a bit of uncertainty to when the showers will exit the region Tuesday morning, nevertheless, they should be out of here by Tuesday afternoon setting us up with warm afternoon. Highs are expected to reach the upper 60s south, mid 50s to low 60s north.

Right now, Wednesday looks mild and mostly dry with our next chance for showers arriving Thursday into early Friday as indicated on our 10-Day Forecast. Still some wiggle room with the timing of those showers which may or may not impact Friday’s Red Sox Home Opener! Stay tuned…