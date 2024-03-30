solar eclipse

Will New England's weather be clear enough to see the solar eclipse?

The pressure is on with the solar eclipse approaching quickly and the big question is whether the weather in New England will cooperate.

By Sydney Welch

NBC Universal, Inc.

The pressure is on with the total solar eclipse approaching quickly and the big question is whether the weather in New England will cooperate.

March has been wet, with rain totals over 8" for the month, bringing up concerns for potential cloud cover and precipitation on Eclipse Day, April 8. However, there is optimism as early forecasts are hinting at a favorable pattern change across the northeast.

Firstly, a warmup, temperatures will start to push 60 degrees by Sunday, April 7. Monday looks similar and mild to warm! Northern New England, where totality will occur is likely to at least make it to 50 degrees but could be warmer than that. More crucially, the period from Friday, April 5, to Monday, April 8, appears to be relatively quiet, with a ridge of high pressure in control, aiding that warm-up and also breaking apart the clouds by Sunday, April 7.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

This scenario suggests a dry and warmer-than-normal eclipse day with minimal cloud coverage. Additionally, there is some flexibility as there are no big storms on tap in the days before or the day just after. Meaning minor changes in the pattern won't greatly impact New England.

There's a lot of excitement around the solar eclipse, but you can do real damage if you don't have the proper eyewear to view it. Follow NBC10 Boston on... Instagram: instagram.com/nbc10boston TikTok: tiktok.com/@nbc10boston Facebook: facebook.com/NBC10Boston X: twitter.com/NBC10Boston

Two long-range weather models show the conditions differently across the center of the country, but right now, both agree that New England will have quiet weather. Check back for updates as this forecast could change, we'll be talking more specifics as it comes closer.

More solar eclipse news

solar eclipse 11 hours ago

Expected high-number of solar eclipse viewers causes Canada region to declare state of emergency

Feb 21

Want to see the total solar eclipse from 30,000 feet? On these flights, you can

solar eclipse Mar 27

Learn about the total solar eclipse with puppets and claymation

This article tagged under:

solar eclipseEclipse
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us