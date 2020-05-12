Windy Tuesday Evening Ahead of Sunny, Cool Wednesday

We are nearing the end of this anomalous cold spell that has been in place most of the time since mid-April. An upper level low, the coldest air in the sky, is crossing this evening with a few snow squalls from New York into central Vermont.

Otherwise, afternoon clouds thin out and clear with the setting sun. One impact though is we stay windy overnight.

And even though it's cold because the wind keeps up overnight, it may preclude frost from developing but that doesn't stop the temperatures from falling to near-record cold, including in downtown Boston.

We are cooling to the 20s north and 30s south. Wind from the west will gust past 20 mph most of the night.

Tomorrow brings sunshine from start to finish for all of New England with another cool day with similar high temperatures near 60 and a continuing breeze.

Thursday marks the big change in our weather pattern – not just because daytime high temperatures jump well into the 60s, but because the forecast is devoid of significantly colder-than-normal air from Thursday onward.

For this reason, Thursday looks like it should be "safe planting day" in southern New England from which point forward frost is unlikely.

We're watching the possibility of one cooler night this weekend, then again late in the Memorial Day holiday weekend, but right now neither looks frosty for the southern half of New England.

In fact, after warm and humid air fuels showers and thunderstorms for at least part of Friday, slightly cooler and drier air arrives for most of the weekend, though some showers are possible by later Sunday.

The chance of showers will continue into the start of next week, along with some uncertainty in the forecast owing to New England's proximity to the jet stream winds aloft. As long as the jet stream is flowing overhead, we remain on the edge of cool versus warm air and our chance of showers is elevated. This is essentially the case from late Sunday through Tuesday.

By Wednesday, the jet stream starts shifting north, opening the door to more bona fide warmth with daytime high temperatures forecast by our First Alert team to reach 75 to 80 degrees in our exclusive 10-day forecast.