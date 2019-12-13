Wintry Mix North, Rain to Affect Southern New England

High pressure that brought us the clear and cold weather Thursday is now moving out and warmer weather and rain is on the way.

We start the day cold, though, in the 20s and 30s south, 10s and 20s north. There will be patchy black ice where snowmelt froze up Thursday night.

Wind from the south will push temperatures into the 40s in southern New England with just a little bit of rain and sleet mixed changing to showers late in the day. We should have a dry day north with a high temperature in the 30s to near 40 degrees.

Low pressure develops in the middle Atlantic Friday night with rain moving across the region before sunrise Saturday.

Rain may begin as a wintry mix in the far north, so all but the crown of Maine will change to rain. Far northern Maine may get a couple of inches of snow before it also goes over to rain.

Wind from the south may gust past 40 mph near the coast Saturday and it’s going to be less windy inland. About 1-to-2-inches of rain is possible. So once again, the combination of melting snow and rain could result in deep puddles. Temperatures for much of New England should make 50 degrees if not higher.

The real problem is the temperature stays up Saturday night, in some cases to near 60 degrees along the south coast so that will continue any snow melt as rain tapers we are still left with soggy ground.

Colder wind comes in Sunday with partial clearing near the coast- remaining mostly cloudy with a few snow showers in the mountains. Temperatures in the 40s south, and 30s north tending to fall in the afternoon. Wind Sunday from the west gusting past 30 mph.

High pressure moves over us on Monday with a mostly sunny sky and highs in the 30s south, 20s north.

A wave of low pressure looks like it will develop on a warm front to our south Monday night and Tuesday, with another batch of wintry mix arriving for first thing Tuesday. It looks colder with a tendency to be more snow than rain. We'll have to keep an eye on the Tuesday forecast.

Either way, we should clear out and turn even colder for the second half of next week.

Stay up to all the changes here on our First Alert 10-Day Forecast.