Wonderful Weather on Tap for the Weekend in New England

A few isolated showers have made their way into Vermont and New Hampshire Friday and are expected to head over Atlantic waters by the end of the evening.

During the next hours, temperatures will drop into the low 60s and we'll wake up in the 50s! It's going to be a cool morning, suitable for a hot cup of coffee as a nice start to a wonderful day.

Saturday's dew points will stay low, in the 50s, while temperatures will rise to the mid to upper 70s. This will allow conditions to stay dry and nice throughout the entire day.

Pollen levels will stay moderate, air quality will be great and the UV index will stay high -- what a nice day!

Sunday looks fantastic for now, but clouds will begin to make their way into the region in the afternoon hours, allowing for some scattered showers to make their way in into Monday morning.

An unsettled weather pattern begins again Tuesday afternoon, while a disturbance will enter New England and is expected to produce scattered showers and the possibility of thunder into midweek.