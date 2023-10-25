You'll notice warmer temperatures starting Wednesday

Pleasant warm up is coming our way in the First Alert forecast as high pressure takes control from the middle of the week through the weekend.

That warmup will start Wednesday morning, with milder temperatures in the low 50s. That gives us a head start to race into the 70s. The day will be more in line with a late summer or early fall date, than late October. Frost won't be an issue Wednesday either. In fact, the chilly air is put to bed for the rest of the week.

Thursday and Friday will be well into the 70s again and an 80-degree reading can't be ruled out in a few communities on Friday or Saturday afternoon! Records to beat in Boston are 85 and 8 on Friday and Saturday respectively, so we’ll come close but probably fall shy of those in the city.

A cold front heads our way by the second half of the weekend. While a few showers likely for Sunday afternoon and evening, many of us will stay dry on. We start the transition back to cooler air on Sunday as that front approaches.

Some showers are likely to linger into Monday, though it doesn't look like a pouring rain. A few spotty showers are possible on Halloween, although it looks like they’ll be isolated and brief, so Trick-or-Treaters shouldn't have to worry about carrying an umbrella or altering costumes at this point.

Below average temperatures, around 50 will kick off the month of November as seen in our exclusive 10-day forecast.